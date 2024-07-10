Insider Buying: F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Insider Buys 98 Shares of Stock

F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT – Get Free Report) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,014 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £993.72 ($1,272.86).
Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 96 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,030 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £988.80 ($1,266.56).
F&C Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,018 ($13.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 3.92. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 825.67 ($10.58) and a one year high of GBX 1,058 ($13.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 988.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,015.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 989.06.
F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
About F&C Investment Trust
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates closed ended fund. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
