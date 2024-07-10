Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases 241 Shares of Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,404.57).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RR opened at GBX 447.70 ($5.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 446.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 387.71. The firm has a market cap of £37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,590.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.43) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.25 ($5.14).

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

