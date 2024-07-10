Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Up 0.1%

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 4,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 13,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 during the first quarter worth about $224,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 242,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focusses on acquiring technology-oriented companies in Australia and New Zealand.

