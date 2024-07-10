Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Financial Comparison

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) and Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Inter & Co, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $41.16 billion 1.11 $3.70 billion $4.86 9.99 Inter & Co, Inc. $1.22 billion 2.24 $60.56 million $0.23 27.39

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc.. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter & Co, Inc. has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

49.9% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Inter & Co, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 10.46% 13.06% 0.66% Inter & Co, Inc. 7.38% 6.16% 0.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Inter & Co, Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 1 3 5 0 2.44 Inter & Co, Inc. 0 0 4 0 3.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.06%. Inter & Co, Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.35%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $2.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Inter & Co, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter & Co, Inc. pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; Capital Markets and Direct Financial Services; and Corporate and Other segments. It offers checking, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; business, car, and other loans; lines of credit, student lines of credit, and agriculture loans; and small business financing and overdraft protection services. The company also provides investment and insurance services; credit cards; and ATMs, as well as mobile, online, and global money and wire transfer services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. It also provides debt collection, foreign exchange, and financial services, as well as global account digital solution. Its investments segments offers acquisition, sale and custody of securities; structure and distributes securities in the capital market; and operated and manages fund portfolios and other assets. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment provides warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, pension, and consortium products. In addition, it offers inter shop and commerce plus services. Inter & Co, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

