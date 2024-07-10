Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $142.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

