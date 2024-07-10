Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.43.

ICE opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $142.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,506 shares of company stock worth $609,374 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

