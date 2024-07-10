International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $48.70 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.21.

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.71. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $147,054 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

