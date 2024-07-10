Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 276.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 60,534.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after purchasing an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total transaction of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $650.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.01 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $622.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.