Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.99

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 9704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $756.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

