Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $204.85 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $205.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

