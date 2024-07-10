Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $79.78, with a volume of 11 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

