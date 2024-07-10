Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $1,023.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $1,001.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $892.00.

6/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $994.00 to $1,015.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $885.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $925.00 to $957.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Eli Lilly and Company had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $770.00 to $840.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $933.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $935.00. The firm has a market cap of $887.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,704 shares of company stock worth $869,479,116. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

