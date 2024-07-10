Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Trading Up 2.3%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Approximately 2,415,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 567,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22 ($0.28).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Invinity Energy Systems from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.92. The company has a market capitalization of £99.13 million, a PE ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

