Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.71.

Several research analysts have commented on IREN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Shares of IREN stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 373.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

