Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.38

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 269677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Iris Energy Trading Down 12.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $675,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $893,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

