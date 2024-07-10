Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) PT Raised to $103.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $93.82.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

