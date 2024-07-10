Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at $535,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,160 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

