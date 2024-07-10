Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.51

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $18.14. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 154 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Isabella Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.09). Isabella Bank had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

