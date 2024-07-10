iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY opened at $81.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2704 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

