iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.01. 218,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $560.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.99. The stock has a market cap of $483.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
