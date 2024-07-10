iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Absolute Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $560.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. The firm has a market cap of $483.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $560.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

