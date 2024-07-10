iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $560.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

