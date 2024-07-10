iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 840.9% during the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

ITOT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.26. 84,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.40. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

