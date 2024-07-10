iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 229,197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 821.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,471,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

