iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.47

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGEGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 38,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

