iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.47

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 36204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.
