iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 450,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 358,182 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,446,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,325,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $121.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $122.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.