iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 258,033 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,034,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

