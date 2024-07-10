iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.49

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 5543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
