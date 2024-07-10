iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.49

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.49 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 5543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $958.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.0418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $39,997,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,760,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.