iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,354,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,115,956 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $89.45.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,550,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,164,000 after buying an additional 1,654,771 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,033,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,317,000 after buying an additional 281,339 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,681,000 after buying an additional 1,085,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 134.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,250,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 717,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,244,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,791,000 after buying an additional 3,089,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

