iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,354,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 6,115,956 shares.The stock last traded at $89.39 and had previously closed at $89.45.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.