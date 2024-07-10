iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Boosted by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 8,766.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 48,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 9,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMB stock opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

