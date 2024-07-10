iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) were up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 76,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 471,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 332,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $760,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

