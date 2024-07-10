iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading 1.3% Higher

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.04 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.03 ($0.05). 501,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,396,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.10.

