iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EMXC stock opened at $61.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $61.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.