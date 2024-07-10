iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Shares Down 1.2%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.98 and last traded at $35.01. 43,435 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Finland ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned approximately 41.90% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

