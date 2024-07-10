iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after purchasing an additional 123,628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

