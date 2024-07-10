iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,393,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,037,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

