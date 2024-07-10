iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.66. 37,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,464. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

