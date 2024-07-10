iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,839,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

OEF stock opened at $272.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $273.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

