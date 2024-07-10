iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.82. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $273.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.