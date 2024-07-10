iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,146.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

