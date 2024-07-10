IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Up 0.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. 10,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 79,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.02.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

