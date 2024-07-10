Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 6,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
Itafos Stock Down 4.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.
About Itafos
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
