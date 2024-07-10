Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 480,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.3 %

ITUB stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.0478 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

