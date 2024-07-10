Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Stock Holdings Cut by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of Iteris worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITI. StockNews.com downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Maxim Group began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.83. Iteris, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.49.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

