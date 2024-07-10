ITM Power (LON:ITM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 90 ($1.15) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 130 ($1.67).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 57.10 ($0.73) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 42.90 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 99 ($1.27). The firm has a market cap of £352.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other ITM Power news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967. 32.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

