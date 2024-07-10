ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading 13.4% Higher

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.70 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.10 ($0.73). 26,048,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 963% from the average session volume of 2,451,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.35 ($0.64).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, insider Dennis Schulz purchased 524 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £298.68 ($382.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,103 shares of company stock valued at $59,967. Corporate insiders own 32.42% of the company’s stock.
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
