J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Benchmark

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.81. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

