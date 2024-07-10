Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Jabil by 162.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after purchasing an additional 86,285 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 97.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Jabil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

