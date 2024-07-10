Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.400-8.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion-$28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.5 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 52-week low of $100.18 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.