James Halstead (LON:JHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.32), with a volume of 15120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.36. The company has a market capitalization of £756.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,677.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. Its products are used in healthcare, education, and retail infrastructures.

